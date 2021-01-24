The busy Wakefield Warriors (4-8, 4-6) received a versatile performance from Ioanna Lincoln in a 49-33 win over the Lewis Lancers in a National District girls basketball game one of its four games in recent days.
Lincoln scored 19 points, had five rebounds, four steals, three assists and she blocked a shot.
Wakefield’s Taylor Thompson added nine points to go with 13 rebounds and two steals. Nora Broyles had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks; Sami Stewart scored six and Helena Helms four.
In another district contest, Wakefield fell to the host Edison Eagles, 64-45. Lincoln had 11 points, eight assists and four steals. Jackson and Thompson each scored 11, as well, and Stewart scored seven with three rebounds.”
“Ioanna, Taylor and Nora have been providing great leadership,” Wakefield coach Jamar Hicks said. “We are pleased but not satisfied with the level of toughness being shown down the stretch.”
Wakefield finished the week with a 61-21 road loss against the West Springfield Spartans.
* The Yorktown Patriots defeated the McLean Highlanders for the second time this season, winning 47-40, as Grace Maria scored 22 points and had five rebounds in Liberty District girls basketball action.
Also for Yorktown, Ana Bournigal had seven points and seven rebounds and Taylor Chase had six points and four boards.
Yorktown’s first win over McLean was by a similar 47-38 score.
In its next game, Yorktown defeated the host Washington-Liberty Generals, 58-22, in another league contest. Maria scored 14 points in that victory, as the Patriots led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter and 31-14 at halftime.
The Yorktown girls (6-5, 5-2) finished the week with a 55-48 loss to Chantilly, after leading 42-39 early in the final quarter.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (7-4, 4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 57-40 road win over the Herndon Hornets in boys Liberty District basketball action.
James McIntyre led the Generals with 23 points, Brian Weiser scored 10 and Christian Stackpole nine.
The win over Herndon gave longtime W-L boys coach Bobby Dobson his 300th career victory.
* In a 65-51 road win over the McLean Highlanders in Liberty District boys action, the Yorktown Patriots made 14 three-point baskets and got 12 points from center John Sondheim.
Mason Cunningham scored 10 for Yorktown.
The Patriots next defeated the visiting Washington-Liberty Generals, 78-56, in another league game. It was Yorktown’s second win over W-L this season. Taylor Coulam scored 18 points to lead Yorktown, which trailed 7-0 and 12-2 in the contest, then began its rally in the second quarter. Washington-Liberty led 34-30 at halftime.
The Yorktown boys finished the week with a 90-80 road win over the Chantilly Chargers in non-district play. The 90 points were a single-game season high. The win was Yorktown’s third in a row.
Sondheim scored 20, Chris Short 14 and 13 players scored. The Patriots made 12 threes, giving them 38 triples during its three-game winning streak.
* In boys action, the Wakefield Warriors (5-2) played for the first time in a couple of weeks because of pandemic restriction protocols and lost to visiting West Springfield, 73-43, on Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.