Two annual hall-of-fame banquets for Arlington organizations recently were held a couple of nights apart.
On Oct. 13 at the Arlington Knights of Columbus Hall, nearly 200 attended the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame banquet, where eight new members were inducted.
The banquet had been postponed for more than year because of the pandemic.
The inductees were:
* Steve Buckhantz (Washington-Lee High School, Class of 1973): A longtime Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer and D.C.-area sports broadcaster.
* Kristy Burch Bergmann (Bishop O’Connell High School, Class of 1986): A girls softball pitcher in the 1980s at O’Connell and Miami of Ohio University.
* Al Forman (posthumously, Washington-Lee, Class of 1967): A standout four-sport athlete at W-L, a 25-year sports coordinator for Arlington Parks & Recreation and a prominent sports official.
* Charles “Chuck” Harris (posthumously): A member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and a championship coach at Yorktown, Wakefield and O’Connell high schools for more than five decades.
* Jimmy Lange (Bishop O’Connell, Class of 1994): A welterweight and middleweight boxing champion with a career record of 38-6-2.
* Jesse Meeks (posthumously): A longtime Arlington coach of high-school gymnastics, football, track, tennis, golf and basketball. His Yorktown teams won eight boys gymnastics state titles.
* Bill Murray (Washington-Lee, Class of 1966): A standout baseball and football athlete at W-L. He was a co-national champion football player at Randolph-Macon College and a longtime Arlington baseball coach and administrator.
* Mary White: Co-founder of the Arlington Women’s Soccer League, a state champion and national girls coach, a national top-10 senior runner and a champion masters soccer athlete.
The Marymount University Sports Hall of Fame banquet was held the night of Oct. 15 at the Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel.
The inductees were Bobby Barrett (men’s swimming, Class of 2008), Cori Carson (women’s basketball), Stephen Milano (men’s lacrosse, Class of 2001) and the 2001-02 women’s basketball team.
