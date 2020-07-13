Behind strong all-around play, the Arlington Impact 16-under girls summer softball team went undefeated (6-0-1) to win the recent Independence Day Class A Showcase Tournament in Hagerstown.
The Impact won four bracket-elimination games behind the strong pitching of Abby Kohan and Torrie McNabb, who combined to yield only three runs in four games.
Defense was strong, with diving catches made by Ryan Shannon, Piper Tedrow and Molly Kaufman.
In the championship game, Livy Fried delivered an RBI triple, followed by a Kohan triple and a Sasa Groome home run to seal the victory.
Haley Greer, Erika Castellano, Groome and Kaufman led the offense, each with batting averages higher than .400 for the competition, and Emily Reagan played an excellent defense at shortstop and added a homer.
In the semifinals, the Impact defeated the Frederick Heartbreakers, 11-0, and nipped the Loudoun Inferno, 2-1, in the quarterfinals.
* For the first time since last fall, the Arlington Girls Softball Association traveling teams played games in recent days:
Sage 10-under: The Sage 10-under team went 4-0 in two separate doubleheaders, sweeping the Leesburg Revolution and Loudoun Inferno teams.
Sage 11-under: The Sage 11-under team lost to the Leesburg Revolution, 5-4, then tied the Glory, 8-8.
Sage 12-under: The Sage 12-under squad went 4-2 with wins over the McLean Magic, Centreville Xplosion, Virginia Stars and Hanover Xtreme.
Sage 13-under: The Sage 13-under group played in two doubleheaders, going 3-1 defeating the Fairfax Firebirds 4-2, Team TFS, 3-2, and the Leesburg Revolution, 16-5.
Sage 14-under: In their first game, the Sage 14-under squad defeated the McLean Magic, 14-12, thanks to a walk-off triple by Sadie O’Neal.
Impact 18-under: The Impact 18-under compiled a 4-0 record, defeating the Mount Vernon Magic, downing the Loudoun Inferno (twice) and topping Peninsula CoPilots.
The house teams won’t play until September and house summer all-star teams are just getting started. All travel teams (Sage and Impact) are in action.
