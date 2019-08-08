The 15-under Babe Ruth World Series started with a loss for the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth All-Stars on Aug. 7.

Arlington’s potent baseball bats were quieted in Bismarck, N.D., getting just two hits in a 3-1 setback to Midwest Plains Region champion Albany in pool-play competition. The defeat was the first in playoff action this summer for the state and Southeast Region champion, now with a 10-1 postseason mark.

Arlington (18-3-1 overall this summer) has three more National Division pool-play games, with two on Aug. 9 in the 10-team Series. Arlington is wearing Southeast Region uniforms at the Series, not the squad’s usual Arlington Babe Ruth getups.

In its opening game, played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Arlington never led and allowed seven hits. James Tallon started on the mound for Arlington and pitched five innings with nine strikeouts. He allowed four hits, two earned runs and walked four. Bobby McDonough worked the final two frames, allowing three hits, fanning three and giving up one earned run.

Landon Thomas doubled for Arlington and Alexander Zur had a single and a stolen base. Dillon Bass had the only RBI.

Arlington’s final pool-play contest is Aug. 10 against Middle Atlantic.

Then, six teams, three from each pool, move on to the playoff round that starts Aug. 13 and ends Aug. 15 with the championship game.