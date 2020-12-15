Once her bluff was called, Dixie Duncan no longer had a choice – or an excuse.
So a 25-year goal of walking the grueling up-and-down 52-mile rim-to-rim-to-rim of the Grand Canyon became reality for the 64-year-old Arlington resident.
Duncan and 26-year-old Yorktown High School graduate Sophie Frank walked the 52 miles together, taking 28 non-stop hours to complete the journey. They began before daybreak Friday, Nov. 6 and finished about 8:30 a.m. the next morning.
“The gods were shining on us,” Duncan said.
(The trip was moved up a day to avoid a 6-inch snowstorm in the area, which occurred Nov. 8.)
“I had hiked the canyon a number of times, but always wanted to do the total rim-to-rim-to-rim distance,” Duncan said. “It was a challenge of mine. But I wasn’t sure it would ever happen, because I didn’t want to do it alone. That’s too dangerous.”
Duncan would ask people to join her for the walk, but didn’t get any serious takers until Frank came forward.
“When Sophie made the decision to join me this year, I knew then I had to do it. It was do or die,” Duncan said.
Duncan made the walk to raise money and collect bicycles for the Wheels to Africa program she founded in 2005 with her son, Winston Duncan, who walked the final 40 miles with is his mother and Frank. The bikes and money will support those in need in parts of Africa. The program has donated some 12,000 bikes to the needy in the past 15 years.
Wearing thin-mesh backpacks for the walk, fluctuating from sea level to an elevation of 8,500 feet, Duncan and Frank – each former college athletes – wore headlamps in the nighttime hours and ate only energy bars – and a lot of them. They did not sleep, and took bathroom breaks at designated rest areas every 7 miles along the trail.
“It was really dark at night and could be scary,” Duncan said.
The two carried mace, but did not come across any snakes or mountain lions, normal for that area. They did come across scorpions.
Temperatures ranged from 34 degrees to the mid-70s.
When Winston Duncan, a member of the boys varsity basketball team when he attended what was then Washington-Lee High School, joined the two, he brought more energy bars and additional water.
Dixie Duncan said she trained for the hike by making a couple of long walks, including during the night, along the Mount Vernon Trail in August and October. One was a 36-miler.
“When I did that, I knew then I could gut out that 52-mile rim walk,” Duncan said.
She said the hardest parts of the Grand Canyon walk, for her, were the mental aspects and physically scaling the North Rim, a climb to 4,000 feet over six miles.
“It was a great adventure, but this was not for the faint of heart,” Duncan said.
The amount of money raised from the trip and number of bikes collected have yet to totaled. Duncan hopes to raise at least $5,000.
Duncan said one of her future adventures will be making the five-to-six-day hike up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, possibly sometime during August of 2021. She also plans to keep taking the young people involved in Wheels-to- Africa program on trips to that country.
“When young people make that trip and get involved with the donation of bikes, I see that changing them,” Duncan said.
Donations can be made to the Wheels to Africa Website at www.wheels-to-africa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.