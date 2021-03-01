Numerous varsity high-school girls and boys basketball players were chosen to all-district and all-region teams for their performances during the shortened 2020-21 season.
Of those players, Wakefield High School forward Lukai Hatcher earned the biggest honors. The senior was chosen to the boys All-6D North Region first team.
In the National District, Hatcher was chosen first team and the league’s Player of the Year, as well as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Wakefield senior guard Bryson Horsford made second-team all-region and first-team all-district. Wakefield’s Marcellus Contreras made second-team all-district. Hatcher and Horsford made the all-defensive team.
Making honorable mention all-district for the Wakefield boys were Lorenzo Cole and Dontae Clark.
From Washington-Liberty in boys basketball, senior guard Christian Stackpole made first team All-Liberty District and second team all-region.
Brian Weiser of W-L made second team all-district as well as the all-defensive team and Elijah Hughes and James McIntyre made honorable mention.
For the Yorktown High School boys, senior forward John Sondheim made first-team All-Liberty District, Brandon Warner and Steven Lincoln made second team and Mason Cunningham was an all-defensive selection.
For the Wakefield girls in the National District, Ioanna Lincoln made first team and the all-defensive unit; Taylor Thompson made second team; Liliana Galloway, Maya Solis and Sami Stewart were honorable mentions: and Tiana Jackson made the all-defensive team.
Lincoln also was chosen second team all-region.
For the Yorktown girls in the Liberty District, Ana Bournigal and Grace Maria made first team, Malina Goodwin and Taylor Chase made second team, and Maria was chosen to the all-defensive squad.
Yorktown girls head coach Devaughn Drayton was chosen as the coach of the year.
