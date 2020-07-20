Arlington residents Trey Haley and Ben Koomey are continuing to swing hot bats this summer in the first-year Northern Virginia Collegiate League.
The rising college sophomores are teammates on the Chili Dogs baseball team.
Koomey, a Yorktown High School graduate, was batting .393 with two home runs, two doubles and 15 RBI through 12 games. He has had multiple multiple-hit contests. One of his homers was a grand slam. The pitcher/designated hitter has had four RBI games twice, and drove in three runs in another.
Koomey had two hits, including a double, in a July 16 outing, and had two hits as well in a July 14 game.
Haley, an infielder and Washington-Lee High grad, was hitting .280 with multiple doubles and an RBI. He had two multiple-hit games and some stolen bases.
The two are among the top hitters in the eight-team league, with Koomey near the top in RBI.
Each played briefly during their freshman college seasons this past spring that were cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Koomey plays for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Haley for Case Western Reserve.
Koomey pitched 12/3 innings with two strikeouts. Haley played in nine games. He had five hits, one a homer and another a double. Haley stole one base.
Koomey and Haley were each all-Liberty District players in high school.
The college league’s regular season continues until July 27.
That will be followed by a one-week postseason tournament.
