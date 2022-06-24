The bats certainly have been very much alive for Arlington Post 139 during the early portion of the American Legion District 17 summer baseball season.
The pitching and defense haven’t been bad, either.
Those three aspects of the game have helped Arlington to a 7-1 overall start, and 5-1 mark in the district, including five straight wins. The team’s most recent victory was a 13-7 triumph over Falls Church Post 130 on June 21.
Through June 21 action, Vienna was atop the district standings with a 6-0 record.
Arlington, last summer’s district-tournament champion, blanked Falls Church by 9-0 and 8-0 scores in earlier contests and has a 14-0 win over McLean Post 270 to its credit. The team’s loss was to undefeated Vienna Post 180 by a 12-3 score.
Post 139 has had five multi-hit contests, including 15 in the June 21 win.
“We have a lot of quality pitching and depth, our hitting has been good and is getting better, and we play good defense,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “We have been very solid.”
One of the team’s leading hitters has been Dillon Bass. The three-year Legion player has many multiple-hit games already, including four in the June 21 victory to go with three RBI. He doubled in each contest, and had three hits in each, in the shutout wins over Falls Church.
Many other players also have produced multi-hit games for Arlington. They include Bobby McDonough, Ketz Murray, Landon Thomas, Lorenzo Snyder, Tom Bourque, Jake Guffey, James Thriez and Quinn Brennan. Sam Merkel and Jordan Bussie each doubled in that June 21 win. Guffey had two doubles in that contest.
On the mound for Arlington, starters Murray and McDonough have multiple wins while giving up few runs and hits, and Noah Larbalestier has another victory. Bourque and Snyder also has pitched well. Hunter Hultquist is another top pitcher for Arlington. Bass has experience on the mound.
Arlington has games scheduled this weekend against Alexandria Post 24 on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. at Wakefield High School and against Vienna in a doubleheader on Sunday, June 26 at 4 and 6 p.m. at Wakefield.
“That’s a lot of games in a short period, so we will need a lot of pitching,” Romano said.
Post 139 is scheduled to begin defense of its district-tournament championship around July 16, when the playoffs start.
