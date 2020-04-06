Yorktown High School senior linebacker Aidan Burnside has made the decision to play college football, according to Yorktown head coach Bruce Hanson, at Sewanee: The University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., this coming fall.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Burnside was a first-team 6D North Region selection on defense for his play during the 2019 campaign, in addition to being was a first-team all-Sun Gazette choice on defense.
Burnside helped Yorktown win the Liberty District championship in 2019 and finish second in the 6D North Region Tournament, falling to Westfield in the title game. The Patriots finished 2-1 in the playoffs.
Overall, Yorktown lost only two games this past fall, losing to Mount Vernon during the regular season.
Two Yorktown players who earlier made decisions to play college football from that 2019 team were defensive lineman John Pius (College of William and Mary) and quarterback Grant Wilson (Fordham University). Each were Sun Gazette first-team 2019 selections, as well as Players of the Year on defense and offense.
Pius also was the region’s defensive Player of the Year and was an Virginia High School League Class 6 all-state selection.
O’CONNELL PLAYERS HONORED: A half-dozen Bishop O’Connell High School baseball players were preseason Perfect Game All-American Atlantic Region selections.
Senior players Jake Berry and Eddie Eisert were first-team selections. Berry will play in college at the University of Virginia and Eisert at North Carolina State.
Honorable-mention award players from O’Connell were Joe Suarez, Corey Knauf, Paul Glenchur and Jack O’Connor.
O’Connell played just one game this spring, defeating Gonzaga, before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The season is not expected to continue.
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY’S MESA TO NAVAL ACADEMY: Washington-Liberty High School senior and track and field standout Giulla Mesa will take her talents to compete at the United States Naval Academy.
With a strong individual performance, Mesa helped the Washington-Liberty girls team finish third in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state indoor track and field meet just weeks ago.
In that competition, she placed fourth the long jump (17-feet, 10-inches), fourth in the triple jump (38-5 3/4), seventh in the 55-meter hurdles (8.47) and 10th in the high jump (5-feet).
At the early 6D North Region championship meet, Mesa finished second in the 55 hurdles, she took third in the long and triple jumps and fourth in the high jump. She was second in the long and high jumps at the Liberty District meet and third in the 55 hurdles and triple jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.