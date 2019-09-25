For Alyssa Gialamas, this summer’s Parapan American Games competition was an accomplished and satisfying golden experience.
In swimming, the 24-year-old Arlington resident won a gold medal (personal-best and record time of 47.65 seconds) for the United States in the 50-meter backstroke and a silver in the 200 freestyle. She also placed fifth in the 50 and 100 freestyle races at the competition, held in Lima, Peru.
The gold medal was her first in the Parapan American Games, which Gialamas has participated in three times. She led from start to finish.
“I knew entering the race I had a good chance to win,” Gialamas said. “It was all-out sprint and I was happy to finish first.”
Gialamas said she hit all of her goals in the events and swam some of her fastest times.
“I was happy with all of my races,” she said. “I was able to bring home a gold and get on the medal podium twice. I will remember that the rest of my life.”
Her only previous medal in international competition was a bronze as a member of the 200-meter medley relay at the 2013 World Championships.
A member of the U.S. National Team, the Chicago native started swimming at age 3 and has been a competitive swimmer since age 14. She was a multiple Illinois-state champion in high school, then swam in college for four years at Division I Loyola University of Maryland.
At birth, Gialamas was diagnosed with arthrogryposis, which affects movement of joints and muscles. What some may view as an obstacle, only fueled her competitive spirit.
Gialamas is a 22-time American record-holder for both short- and long-course events, and competed in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. In her home state of Illinois, Alyssa was the first person with a physical disability to win six high-school state championships.
