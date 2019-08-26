The Leesburg 20K is the longest race in the D.C. area during the long, hot summer.
Arlington runners persevered through the heat – Sean Barrett, 34, finishing second overall in 1:10:10 behind Steven Mance, 35, of D.C., who won in 1:09:52, and Graham Tribble, 31, took third in 11:11:21.
Alayna Bigalbal, 24, of Reston, led all women in 1:22:54, trailed by Arlington runners Andrea Ruano Duke, 25, 13th in 1:35:34; and Laura Chipkin, 39, 25th in 1:43:16.
In the accompanying 5K, Sushila Nanda, 58, scored 11th place among women in 23:37; with Treston Knight, 36, 170th among men in 45:22.
* At the D.C. Road Runners Club’s annual Bluemont Park 5K, three Arlington men swept the podium. In a close race, Bobby Beasley, 33, earned the gold medal in 17:00; Steve Nawrocki, 33, took silver in 17:15; and Benn Thomas, 39, held bronze in 17:18.
Among women, Liz Ozeki, 31, of Rockville won in 18:55, pursued by Christie Wetzel, 31, of Falls Church, second in 19:46; and Betsy Goldemen, 28, of Arlington, third in 20:29.
* After a year-long layoff to let a sore knee heal completely, Arlington’s Desta Beriso Morkama, 34, returned to the winner’s circle at two recent DCRRC races. At the Steve Thompson 8K in Springfield, Morkama ran 29:27, outkicking Bobby Beasley, second in 29:56; followed by Steve Naworcki, third in 30:16 – making it a clean sweep of the overall awards for Arlington’s men.
Elizabeth Goldemen snagged third place among women in 35:31.
At the Paul Thurston 4.5 Miler at Burke Lake Park, Morkama led another triumvirate of Arlington runners, winning in 27:03, ahead of Steve Nawrocki, 33, second in 27:51; and Miguel Matta, 34, third in 28:03.
Chelsea Suydam, 27, snagged fourth place among women in 33:48.
* The safety And Health Foundation’s annual Roosevelt Run 5K is Thursday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:45 p.m. at Theodore Roosevelt Island. For information and registration, visit www.SafetyAndHealthFoundation.org/roosevelt or call (703) 927-4833.
* Pacers Running Stores’ Clarendon 5K at 8 a.m. and 10K at 9 a.m. are Saturday, Sept. 21, to benefit Wendy Martinez Legacy Project, a memorial to runner Wendy Martinez, who was murdered last year while out on a run near Logan Circle, near the Pacers store there. See www.runpacers.com/race/clarendon-day-run or call (703) 248-6883.
* Running podiatrist Dr. Ben Pearl of www.arlingtonfootandankle.com hosts the King of the Hill one-mile run/walk Sept. 26, starting and finishing at his house at 1620 South Nelson Street. Pearl offers a post-race reception. Visit www.safetyandhealthfoundation.org/kingofthehill or call (202) 431-6174.
* The Potomac Valley Track Club invites young athletes in grades 1 through 8 to its Young Flyers youth track and field training program at Thomas Jefferson Community Center on Sunday afternoons, 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 6 through Dec. 8. The program trains about 80 students from Arlington and the surrounding area to run, throw, jump, and race walk. Visit www.pvtc.org/youth or call (703) 927-4833.
Jay Jacob Wind’s Arlington Running Roundup appears occasionally in the Sun Gazette. The roundup highlights the achievements of Arlington runners, as well as special events, around the region and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.