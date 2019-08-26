The Leesburg 20K is the longest race in the D.C. area during the long, hot summer.

Arlington runners persevered through the heat – Sean Barrett, 34, finishing second overall in 1:10:10 behind Steven Mance, 35, of D.C., who won in 1:09:52, and Graham Tribble, 31, took third in 11:11:21.

Alayna Bigalbal, 24, of Reston, led all women in 1:22:54, trailed by Arlington runners Andrea Ruano Duke, 25, 13th in 1:35:34; and Laura Chipkin, 39, 25th in 1:43:16.

In the accompanying 5K, Sushila Nanda, 58, scored 11th place among women in 23:37; with Treston Knight, 36, 170th among men in 45:22.

* At the D.C. Road Runners Club’s annual Bluemont Park 5K, three Arlington men swept the podium. In a close race, Bobby Beasley, 33, earned the gold medal in 17:00; Steve Nawrocki, 33, took silver in 17:15; and Benn Thomas, 39, held bronze in 17:18.

Among women, Liz Ozeki, 31, of Rockville won in 18:55, pursued by Christie Wetzel, 31, of Falls Church, second in 19:46; and Betsy Goldemen, 28, of Arlington, third in 20:29.

* After a year-long layoff to let a sore knee heal completely, Arlington’s Desta Beriso Morkama, 34, returned to the winner’s circle at two recent DCRRC races. At the Steve Thompson 8K in Springfield, Morkama ran 29:27, outkicking Bobby Beasley, second in 29:56; followed by Steve Naworcki, third in 30:16 – making it a clean sweep of the overall awards for Arlington’s men.

Elizabeth Goldemen snagged third place among women in 35:31.

At the Paul Thurston 4.5 Miler at Burke Lake Park, Morkama led another triumvirate of Arlington runners, winning in 27:03, ahead of Steve Nawrocki, 33, second in 27:51; and Miguel Matta, 34, third in 28:03.

Chelsea Suydam, 27, snagged fourth place among women in 33:48.

* The safety And Health Foundation’s annual Roosevelt Run 5K is Thursday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:45 p.m. at Theodore Roosevelt Island. For information and registration, visit www.SafetyAndHealthFoundation.org/roosevelt or call (703) 927-4833.

* Pacers Running Stores’ Clarendon 5K at 8 a.m. and 10K at 9 a.m. are Saturday, Sept. 21, to benefit Wendy Martinez Legacy Project, a memorial to runner Wendy Martinez, who was murdered last year while out on a run near Logan Circle, near the Pacers store there. See www.runpacers.com/race/clarendon-day-run or call (703) 248-6883.

* Running podiatrist Dr. Ben Pearl of www.arlingtonfootandankle.com hosts the King of the Hill one-mile run/walk Sept. 26, starting and finishing at his house at 1620 South Nelson Street. Pearl offers a post-race reception. Visit www.safetyandhealthfoundation.org/kingofthehill or call (202) 431-6174.

* The Potomac Valley Track Club invites young athletes in grades 1 through 8 to its Young Flyers youth track and field training program at Thomas Jefferson Community Center on Sunday afternoons, 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 6 through Dec. 8. The program trains about 80 students from Arlington and the surrounding area to run, throw, jump, and race walk. Visit www.pvtc.org/youth or call (703) 927-4833.

Jay Jacob Wind’s Arlington Running Roundup appears occasionally in the Sun Gazette. The roundup highlights the achievements of Arlington runners, as well as special events, around the region and beyond.