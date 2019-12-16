Highlighted by Yorktown Patriots’ senior John Pius being chosen the Defensive Player of the Year, multiple high-school football players from Arlington were 6D North All-Region selections for their 2019 performance.
The 6-foot-3, Pius led a defense that helped the Patriots reach the region championship game and finish 11-2. He was a first-team selection on defense.
Other first-team selections from York- town were Aidan Burnside (senior, linebacker), Brendon Rindfusz (senior, defensive back), Max Patterson (junior, wide receiver) and Eamon Schmidt (senior, center).
Leading Yorktown’s second-team choices was senior quarterback Grant Wilson. Other second-teamers were two-way senior lineman Charlie Connally, Henry Sargent (senior, defensive line), Jonah Garufi (senior, place-kicker), Seth Roberts (senior, defensive back) and Colby Distaso (junior, all-purpose).
Yorktown senior runningback Pius Atubire made honorable mention.
From Washington-Liberty High School, senior William Murphy was a second-team all-purpose selection on offense and a second-team linebacker on defense, and senior Jackson Praed (defensive line) and senior Marco Estrada (offensive line) were honorable mentions.
Leading Wakefield High School’s all-region selections was second-team senior running back Isaiah Mefford, also an honorable-mention defensive back and an Offensive Player of the Year nominee.
Other Wakefield second-teamers were senior Hayden Bako (defensive line), junior Joe Kelly (linebacker), junior Lukai Hatcher (wide receiver and punt returner) and senior Luis Aliaga Corverea (offensive line). Hatcher was an honorable-mention defensive back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.