The Arlington Soccer Association recently announced the hiring of two administrators.
Frank DeMarco has been named the executive director. DeMarco was the former assistant director of coaching with the club since 2003.
Also, Joe Nemzer was selected as the girls academy director.
Serving as the interim executive director since October 2021, DeMarco has been a contributor to the club for nearly two decades. DeMarco previously served as Arlington Soccer’s assistant director of coaching and has experience coaching a variety of teams throughout the organization.
“Equipped with impeccable soccer credentials and a strong business acumen, he has a unique perspective given his technical expertise, but also as a parent seeking the best opportunities for player and personal development of young people in our community on and off the field,” Arlington Soccer board president Brian Plesser said of DeMarco.
DeMarco is a former Division I player at Hofstra.
“I’m grateful for the trust the board has put in me and for the continued support of the Arlington Soccer community,” DeMarco said.
Nemzer brings a wealth of experience, having coached at every level of soccer. In addition to experience as a youth soccer director of coaching, he has been a collegiate head coach and worked with professional soccer athletes in the National Women’s Soccer League.
“I couldn’t be more excited to start this journey at Arlington Soccer and get to work with this incredible coaching staff and talented group of young ladies,” said Nemzer, who currently is a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Maryland women’s soccer team.
Nemzer spent the last three years at Division III Delaware Valley University in Pennsylvania, where he was the first full-time women’s soccer head coach in program history.
Nemzer played collegiately as a goalie for Division III Penn State Abington.
