The Arlington Soccer Association (ASA) has established a two-year partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), a national non-profit with the theme of developing “Better Athletes, Better People” by working to provide youth and high-school athletes a positive, character-building sports experience.
The partnership provides ASA access to PCA’s training for coaches, sports parents, student-athletes and administrators through live group workshops, online courses, books by PCA founder Jim Thompson, and additional online resources, such as follow-up tips and reminders.
“We look forward to working with Arlington Soccer to create the best possible experience for their youth athletes,” alliance CEO Janet Carter said.
The PCA organization has partnered with some 3,500 youth sports organizations, schools, districts, conferences and parks and recreation departments across the country.
“We are extremely excited to begin this partnership,” ASA interim executive director Frank DeMarco said. “This alliance will aid our technical staff and volunteer coaches in providing a safe and fun environment for our young athletes when they step onto the field.”
Added ASA technical director German Peri: “Our club strives to ensure that we are providing a culture in which our players can have a positive development experience. Through the extensive resources offered by PCA, I am confident that our coaching staff will discover and renew enriching ways to help players get the most out of their athletic experience.”
The workshops are scheduled to begin in February. For information about the dates and locations, contact Melissa Riemer at opsdirector@arlingtonsoccer.com.
