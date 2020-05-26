Arlington Soccer Association player Leslie Hickman recently received the Virginia & District of Columbia Youth Soccer Association Teammate of the Year award.
The honor is given to individuals who have made extraordinary accomplishments, demonstrating leadership qualities, team/club spirit and a willingness to learn and grow both on and off the field. In addition, the award honors players who consistently show a positive attitude and utilize their enthusiasm to make contributions and demonstrate a commitment to the community and association.
Hickman has utilized his passion for the game to build relationships with his teammates and the surrounding community. He has connected with surrounding areas through TOPSoccer buddies (an organization for youth with disabilities) and with Boy Scouts of America, where he is working toward the Eagle Scout rank.
Rick Sasaki coaches Hickman. He said his player has the ability to listen, learn, implement and ultimatel appreciate the lesson to the point he encourages and leads his teammates.
