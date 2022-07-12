The Arlington Soccer 2006 Boys Academy team has advanced to the quarterfinals in the under-16 bracket of the Elite Clubs National League national playoffs, upcoming in St. Louis.
Arlington won its group with a 2-0-1 record, defeating Marin, Calif., FC, 4-0, to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Arlington players are Jack Grace, Caleb Layton, Finian Godfrey, Christian Flores, Kieran Radke, Alex Evans, Michael Radomski, Inty Andre Arteaga, Ashton McNally, Addis Sahle, Justin Melly, Michael Dessalegn, Edwin Castillo, Aidan Flores, Ryan Conti, Carlos Abarca, Isaac Guerrero, Neil Das, Jack Otto, Ryan Goff and Ian Charles.
Oscar Feliu is the head coach for the Arlington team.
