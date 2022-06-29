The Arlington Soccer 2007 Boys Elite Clubs National League team recently captured the inaugural Mid-Atlantic Cup under-15 championship in Raleigh, N.C.
The team, coached by Oscar Feliu, defeated Virginia Development Academy 2-1 in the final and was 2-0 in the competition. Arlington blanked the Richmond United, 1-0, in the semifinals.
Bruce Gonzales and Sverrir Ogmundson scored goals in the championship game.
Other Arlington players were Chris Applewhite, Joe Margita, Izrael Diaz, William Eastright, Dominic Cortes, Will Tallon, Evan Volciak, Erik Vasquez Ayala, Marcus Cortes, Quinn Belt, Jacob Schindler, Gianluca Balestrirei, Lawrence Aguda, Mark Tanathongkul, Johnny Balkey, Rayyan Firdawcy and Cristian Ramos.
In addition, the Arlington team was 3-2-1 during the Mid-Atlantic Cup Conference season, a nine-month competition among the top Mid-Atlantic teams in the ECNL.
