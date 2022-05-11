WorldStrides Sports, a provider of educational sports travel and experiences, is partnering with the Arlington Soccer Association to deliver international soccer tours throughout their organization.
Teams, players and family members taking part in the international trips to locations in Europe can play high-level sides while visiting professional stadiums and fixtures.
Families and players will have the chance to make various international trips to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and a fan trip centered around the English Premier League in England.
Arlington Soccer has more than 9,000 players participating in recreational, travel and developmental programs.
Arlington Soccer offers soccer programs for boys and girls players ages 3 to 19.
