ARLINGTON LITTLE LEAGUE NEWS: Anyone wanting information about Arlington Little League fall ball and registering should visit: www.registrar@arlingtonlittleleague.org.
Also, the league is looking for umpires for upcoming seasons. For information visit: umpire@arlingtonlittleleague.org.
FALL BABE RUTH PLAY: Arlington Senior Babe Ruth has opened its fall baseball registration with two divisions.
The older Jackie Robinson Division for 15-18-year-olds will be a more robust and competitive program. The Roberto Clemente Division is for players ages 13 and 14. Visit the Website for details at www.arlingtonseniorbaberuth.com or call Kevin Jones at (703) 304-8320.
Practices begin in September, with games continuing through October. Most games will be played at Barcroft Park.
* Arlington Babe Ruth fall baseball is offered for players from age T-ball through Majors. Play begins in September and continues through October. For information, visit www.arlingtonbaberuth.com.
GROUND CREW MEMORIES: No matter how the current season turns out for the Washington Nationals, Tyler Spicer still has great memories from the pro baseball team’s past two campaigns.
The Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) HIgh School graduate and current college student was a member of the Nationals’ grounds crew, landing the part-time job in 2017. Spicer then worked the 2018 Major League All-Star game at Nationals Park, along with 2019 World Series games.
“Since I came aboard in 2017, the whole staff and organization has been nothing but great and generous to me, especially during the 2018 All-Star game week and 2019 World Series run. This has been the best job I could have asked for, where I have made countless memories.”
Spicer played Babe Ruth and Senior Babe Ruth baseball in Arlington, and later coached in the leagues. He also played baseball for W-L.
HALL OF FAME CEREMONY POSTPONED: The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame’s induction dinner, which was scheduled for Sept. 9, has been postponed to a date to be determined. The hall has decided to suspend accepting nominations for the rest of this year.
One of our board members has set up a Facebook group Arlington Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF), which you are invited to join. I’ll ask one of my grandkids to help me with that.
ARLINGTON TRAVEL BASEBALL: Information on development for Arlington Travel Baseball players ages 9-under can be found by calling (703) 801-6297, visiting www.arlingtontravelbaseball.org or emailing atbarsenal@gmail.com. There is a July 11 tryout.
LEARN TO PLAY SOCCER: Arlington County offers adult soccer classes this fall. For more information or to register, visit: https://parks.arlingtonva.us/sports-soccer-adult-clinics/ or contact, Marta Cahill at (703) 228-1818 or mcahill@arlingtonva.us.
SOFTBALL UMPIRES NEEDED: The Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association is seeking individuals interested in becoming certified umpires for high-school and recreational fastpitch softball in the local area. Complete training is provided.
For more information, email uic@nvsua.org or visit www.nvsua.org. Complete training provided. Flexible schedule.
ARLINGTON TRAVEL BASEBALL ACADEMY: Arlington Travel Baseball’s 8-under academy provides youth players an opportunity to improve their skills and prepares players for the challenges of baseball. For more information, visit www.arlingtontravelbaseball.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.