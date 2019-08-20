TENNIS PLAYER HELPS TEAM TO TITLE: Eleni Guerrera, a rising eighth grader at Williamsburg Middle School, and her Linx Heroes teammates won the United States Tennis Association’s recent 14-under Intermediate division of JTT Mid-Atlantic Championships.

Guerrera won all three of her matches. She moves on to the National Championships in November.

YOUTH BASKETBALL COACHES NEEDED: Arlington recreation youth basketball needs volunteer coaches this winter for teams in grades 3 through 12. Practices start in mid-November. The season runs through early March.

Coaches should have basketball playing experience. Coaching experience is helpful but not required. For more information, visit: https://parks.arlingtonva.us/volunteer-to-coach-basketball/ or call (703) 228-1818 or contact mcahill@arlingtonva.us.

BABE RUTH FALL BASEBALL: Arlington Babe Ruth baseball teams are forming now for the fall season in T-Ball, coach pitch, AAA and Marjors 60’ and 70’. Registration fee are $45 and $55 and $35 for T-Ball). Register by Sept. 8 on the Website at www.ArlingtonBabeRuth.com.

ARLINGTON SENIOR BABE RUTH REGISTRATION: Registration is open for Arlington Senior Babe Ruth fall ball baseball. Teams are forming for ages 13-18 on the Website at www.ArlingtonSeniorBabeRuth.com. Games begins in early September and continue through early November. The fee is $65.

FLAG FOOTBALL REFS NEEDED: NOVA Refs is looking for football referees age 18 and older to officiate youth flag-football games in Arlington this fall. The season begins Sept. 14 and ends in mid November. Training is provided. Pay is $22 per game. For information, e-mail novarefs@yahoo.com.

LEARN TO PLAY SOCCER: Arlington County offers adult soccer classes this fall on Sunday evenings in September and October. For more information or to register, visit: https://parks.arlingtonva.us/sports-soccer-adult-clinics/ or contact, Marta Cahill at (703) 228-1818 or mcahill@arlingtonva.us.

FOOTBALL REGISTRATION: Registration for the Arlington Youth Football League is now open. Registration information can be found at www.aflva.com.

SOFTBALL UMPIRES NEEDED: The Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association is seeking individuals interested in becoming certified umpires for high-school and recreational fastpitch softball in the local area. Complete training is provided and begins in September Schedules are flexible.

For more information, email uic@nvsua.org or visit www.nvsua.org. Complete training provided. Flexible schedule.

SENIOR SOFTBALL: Northern Virginia Senior Softball is opening its 2019 fall season for men and women in coming weeks. Placement on teams is by skill assessment, not a tryout. Everyone bats in the games and11 players play on defence. For more information about the league, visit www.nvss.org or call Dave at (703) 663-7881.