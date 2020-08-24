GOLF RUNNER-UP: Arlington resident Charlie Wisniewski finished second with a score of 90 in the 18-hole 9-and-under age division of the 14th Virginia State Golf Association Youth Championship on the Kingsmill Resort’s Plantation course.
The competition was held over two days, with nine holes played each day. The winning score was 80.
FALL BABE RUTH PLAY: Arlington Senior Babe Ruth has opened its fall baseball registration with two divisions.
The older Jackie Robinson Division for 15-18-year-olds will be a more robust and competitive program. The Roberto Clemente Division is for players ages 13 and 14. Visit the Website for details at www.arlingtonseniorbaberuth.com or call Kevin Jones at (703) 304-8320.
Practices begin in early September, with games continuing through October. Most games will be played at Barcroft Park.
n Arlington Babe Ruth fall baseball is offered for players from age T-ball through Majors. Play begins in early September and continues through October. For information, visit www.ArlingtonBabeRuth.com.
HALL OF FAME CEREMONY POSTPONED: The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame’s induction dinner, which was scheduled for Sept. 9, has been postponed to a date to be determined. The hall has decided to suspend accepting nominations for the rest of this year.
One of our board members has set up a Facebook group Arlington Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF), which you are invited to join. I’ll ask one of my grandkids to help me with that.
ARLINGTON TRAVEL BASEBALL: Information on development for Arlington Travel Baseball players ages 9-under can be found by calling (703) 801-6297, visiting www.arlingtontravelbaseball.org or emailing atbarsenal@gmail.com.
ARLINGTON TRAVEL BASEBALL ACADEMY: Arlington Travel Baseball’s 8-under academy provides youth players an opportunity to improve their skills and prepares players for the challenges of baseball. For more information, visit www.arlingtontravelbaseball.org.
