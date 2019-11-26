TENNIS CHAMPION: Arlington resident Eleni Guerrera, an 8th grader at Williamsburg Middle School, went undefeated in girls doubles (5-0) to win a United States Tennis Association’s national championship at the 14-under age level in San Antonio.
Guerrera’s doubles partners were Madison Warren and Shivaani Selvan of Maryland. Her team, Linx Heroes, played third overall in the 14-undr divison.
VIVIANI WINS NATIONALS: Arlington resident Donn Viviani recently won the national aquathlon championship in Miami for the third straight time.
Viviani competed in the men’s 70-74 category and finished the 1,000 meter swim and 5k run in 50 minutes.
As a result of the victory, Viviani becomes a member of the U.S. national team, and will compete in world aquathlon championship in Holland next September. Before that, Viviani plans to compete for the U.S. in the World Masters Mountain Running Championship in Austria next September as well.
ARLINGTON SPORTS HALL OF FAME: The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame, established in 1958, is accepting nominations. Candidates may be living or deceased. Those interested in nominating an athlete, coach, contest official or other sports-related person can get an official nomination form at www.arlsportshof.org or by writing executive director, Arlington Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 101321, Arlington, Va. 22210.
BABE RUTH REGISTRATION: Arlington Babe Ruth baseball’s spring 2020 registration is open for girls and boys ages 4-12 and at all skill levels at www.arlingtonbaberuth.com. There is an early discount through Dec. 15. Register by Feb. 9. Practices begom in early March and games in early April.
SLAM BALL RESISTRATION: Registration is open for the 2020 Super Slam Ball season. The program is seven weeks, which will begin on Saturday, April 18, 2020 and ends Saturday, June 6. All practice and game sessions will be held around mid to late afternoon. The league is open to players ages 3-5.
Amenities include t-shirt, baseball cards and stickers, awards ceremony, pizza, costume day, kids races and bring a friend week and picture day. For more information, visit http;//www.leaguelineup.com/superslamball or contact the commissioner at superslamball10@gmail.com.
YOUTH BASKETBALL COACHES NEEDED: Arlington recreation youth basketball needs volunteer coaches this winter for teams in grades 3 through 12. Practices start in mid-November. The season runs through early March.
Coaches should have basketball playing experience. Coaching experience is helpful but not required. For more information, visit: https://parks.arlingtonva.us/volunteer-to-coach-basketball/ or call (703) 228-1818 or contact mcahill@arlingtonva.us.
SOFTBALL UMPIRES NEEDED: The Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association is seeking individuals interested in becoming certified umpires for high-school and recreational fastpitch softball in the local area. Complete training is provided.
For more information, email uic@nvsua.org or visit www.nvsua.org. Complete training provided. Flexible schedule.
