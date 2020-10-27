BASEBALL NOTES: Yorktown High School senior Nathan Knowles has enjoyed a good deal of pitching success this fall for the 18-under Stars travel team.
The right-hander struck out 13, did not walk a batter and allowed one hit in a recent game when the College of William and Mary commit pitched 61/3 innings.
* Bishop O’Connell High School freshman Bobby McDonough has pitched well this fall in travel baseball for the Stars 17-under team. McDonough was one of the top pitchers for the 2019 Arlington Senior Babe Ruth 15-under All-Stars that won state and region championships and played in the World Series.
In a recent 4-3 win for the Stars, the right-hander threw a complete game. He struck out eight, did not walk a batter and gave up four hits. McDonough fanned eight in 5 2/3 innings during another game, allowed just one hit with three strikeouts in a 21/3-inning outing and struck out six in a separate three-inning appearance.
ARLINGTON BABE RUTH: For scores from Arlington Senior Babe Ruth’s busy fall baseball season, visit www.arlingtonseniorbaberuth.com/site/clientsite/results. Scores from the Roberto Clemente and Jackie Robinson divisions from the 13-15 and 15-18 divisions can be found there.
The season continues through the end of October.
ARLINGTON SOCCER ASSOCIATION HONORED: United States Soccer recently awarded the Arlington Soccer Association for expansion of its boys Development Academy program to include the under-16 and under-17 age group.
The boys program has participated in the academy since 2016. This fall, Arlington Soccer fields academy teams in under-13, under-14, under-15, and under-16/17 divisions in the Atlantic Division. In addition, the Arlington Soccer boys program fields under-12 and under-16 pre-academy teams.
For more information, visit www.arlingtonsoccer.com.
