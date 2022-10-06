Wednesday, Oct. 12 is the annual Arlington Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Banquet Dinner at the Knights of Columbus.
The 2022 inductees are Jim Barbe (Washington-Lee High School, Class of 1973) baseball player at W-L and James Madison University; Craig Esherick (Georgetown University, Class of 1978) college basketball player, head and assistant basketball coach at Georgetown, administrator and contributor to Arlington sports; Maren Taylor (Yorktown High School, Class of 2009) state champion high-school diver and standout college diver; Harry Thomas, Jr. (Washington-Lee, Class of 1972) standout baseball/football athlete at W-L and the University of Virginia and champion senior golfer.
To reserve a place at the dinner, visit the website or contact Rick Schumann at bscrsvp@gmail.com or (703) 241-0390. The individual dinner price is $45, or $360 for tables of 8.
