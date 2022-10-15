The new members of the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame had similar messages during their acceptance speeches at the annual induction banquet dinner.
Each discussed how Arlington is and has been a special place, and in the case of three inductees, their sports development began in the county at young ages years ago.
“I’m in two other Hall of Fames, but this one is more special because Arlington County is where it all began for me,” 2022 inductee Jim Barbe told the banquet audience at the Arlington Knights of Columbus Hall the night of Oct. 12.
Maren Taylor was another inductee.
“I appreciate what all of Arlington gave me when I was growing up and learning to dive,” said Taylor, who began her championship diving career at a young age at Donaldson Run pool in North Arlington.
Barbe and Taylor were two of the four inductees, bringing teh total enshrined in the Hall to 62 since its inception in 1958. Harry Thomas and former Georgetown University men’s basketball coach Craig Esherick are the other 2022 inductees.
Thomas said how he liked Arlington so much when he was growing up, that he’s shortly planning to move back to the county.
“I’m really looking forward to that day,” Thomas said. “For all of us tonight, this was a culmination of what we were able to achieve when it was something we never set out to achieve.”
Esherick did not grow up in Arlington, but lives here now and raised two sons who grew up playing sports in the county, becoming basketball standouts at Yorktown High School.
Esherick was inducted because his tie to Arlington has been his longtime involvement with youth sports, heading the county’s sports commission and fund-raising for various sports.
He discussed his many experiences in college basketball, explaining how one of his favorite times was being an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team.
Barbe is a 1973 graduate of Washington-Lee High School, where he was a standout baseball player, and went on to play minor-league ball. In the minors one year, Barbe was told by Hall of Fame Boston Red Sox great Ted Williams that he had a “great swing.”
As a 12-year-old Arlington Little Leaguer, Barbe batted .703 for the season.
Taylor (Class of 2009) was a standout diver for the Yorktown High School girls team, winning four region championships and three state crowns. She next became a standout college diver at the University of Texas, where she won scads of championships and attempted to qualify for the Olympics a couple of times.
Thomas (Class of 1972) was a baseball and football standout at both Washington-Lee and the University of Virginia. He’s now a champion senior golfer.
For the Virginia baseball team, Thomas still holds an Atlantic Coast Conference record with 19 single-game strikeouts. As a high-school athlete at W-L, Thomas had received a significant award in the same Knights of Columbus banquet hall 50 years ago.
Sportscaster Steve Buckhantz, a Washington-Lee graduate and 2021 inductee into the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame, shared the theme of the inductees during his introductory remarks.
“This is so special because Arlington is where it all started for so many of us, and it was a fun time to be here,” he said. “Everyone knows everyone else here.”
Arlington Hall of Fame president Jim Smith was the event’s master of ceremonies.
For much more detailed information on the four new inductees, see the Hall of Fame’s Website at wwwarlsportshof.org.
