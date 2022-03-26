The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame recently announced the election of four new members for the Class of 2022.
* Jim Barbe (Washington-Lee High School Class of 1973) was a dominating baseball player, first at Washington-Lee then James Madison University.
* Craig Esherick (Georgetown University Class of 1978, Georgetown Law 1981 and professor at George Mason University) was a standout college basketball player, a head and assistant basketball coach, administrator, and contributor to Arlington sports.
* Maren Taylor (Yorktown High School Class of 2009) was a U.S. national college diving champion and international medalist. For the Yorktown diving team, Taylor won multiple Virginia High School League Group AAA state championships.
* Harry L. Thomas Jr. (Washington-Lee High School Class of 1972) was a baseball and football standout at Washington-Lee, a baseball standout at the University of Virginia and now is a champion senior golfer.
The new members will be inducted at the induction dinner, co-sponsored with the Better Sports Club of Arlington on Oct. 12, adding to the 58 athletes, coaches and contributors who have previously been inducted. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1958.
The Hall of Fame honors Arlingtonians who have excelled in sports as an athlete, coach or other contributor, and who through such achievements have gained state or national recognition.
In 2019, the first physical Arlington Sports Hall of Fame was unveiled, and has been exhibited at Marymount University, Yorktown High School, Washington-Liberty High School, the Arlington Education Center, Arlington libraries and the Arlington Kiwanis Club.
Learn more about the Hall of Fame at www.arlsportshof.org.
