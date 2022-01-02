There were still numerous COVID issues during the 2021 sports year involving high-school, youth and other events, but for the most part, all of the games were played throughout the Sun Gazette coverage areas in Arlington.
As always, there were significant sports accomplishments that made up the Sun Gazette’s annual Top 20 accomplishments. Following is a list of what our paper’s sports staff ranked as those Top 20 achievements, or stories from 2021, which were reported in the Sun Gazette paper and on our Websites.
1. TORRI HUSKE:
Yorktown High School graduate Torri Huske was the biggest sports story of the year in Arlington in various ways. During the winter, Huske led the Yorktown girls swimming and diving team to a Class 6 state championship by winning two races and leading two winning relays in the state meet. During the summer, Huske qualified for the Summer Olympic Games and was on a silver-medal relay at the event. She also swam in individual races, just missing a medal in one event.
2. YORKTOWN LACROSSE
The Yorktown High School boys lacrosse team amassed an undefeated season and won district, region and Class 6 state titles. The team had multiple overtime wins in completing the perfect season. The state title was its first.
3. YORKTOWN FIELD HOCKEY
The Yorktown High School girls field hockey team finished with an overall record of 21-1 and won district, region and Class 6 state championships. The region and state titles were firsts for the Patriots, who won their final 16 matches, including all eight in the playoffs. In the postseason, Yorktown outscored opponents 30-5, and had four shutouts.
4. YORKTOWN SWIM AND DIVE
The Yorktown High School girls swimming and diving team won the Class 6 state championship, after finishing second in the 6D North Region meet and winning a district crown.
5. STORM SECOND AT WORLD SERIES
The 9-under Arlington Storm Black baseball team finished second in the Babe Ruth World Series with a 5-4 record. Prior to the Series, the Storm won district, region and state crowns and had a 34-10 record through the Series.
6. YORKTOWN RUNNER McARDLE
Yorktown High School senior Owen McArdle became the first individual state cross country champion in school history when he won the Class 6 boys title. He then finished fifth in the Southeast regional meet, then 28th in the national high-school race. McArdle won the Arlington County meet during the fall and was first in 6D North Region.
7. BISHOP O’CONNELL SOFTBALL
The undefeated Bishop O’Connell High School girls softball team won the Division I private-school state championship for the ninth straight time, finishing with a 9-0 record in a season abbreviated because of COVID.
8. ELLIE JOYCE
Washington-Liberty High School sophomore diver Ellie Joyce won district, region and Class 6 state championships in girls diving.
9. BISHOP O’CONNELL VOLLEYBALL
The Bishop O’Connell High School girls volleyball team finished 32-4, winning the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship, then was second in the Division I private-school state tournament.
10. GENERALS’ GIRLS GYMNASTICS
The Washington-Liberty Generals won the 6D North Region girls high-school gymnastics championship for the third straight time.
11. BABE RUTH ALL-STARS
The 13-under Arlington Senior Babe Ruth all-star baseball team won state and district championships.
12. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY SOFTBALL
The Washington-Liberty High School girls softball team was a big Cinderella story by winning the 6D North Region tournament, and earning a state-tournament berth for the first time, despite a modest 13-6 record.
13. ARLINGTON POST 139
The Arlington Post 139 American Legion baseball team got hot in the playoffs, winning the District 17 summer tournament as the No. 3 seed, then continued its strong play by finishing third in the state competition.
14. WASHINGTON GOLF DIVERS
The Washington Golf and Country Club summer dive team won the Country Club Swimming and Diving Association title for the 23rd straight time.
15. ARLINGTON IMPACT SOFTBALL
The 18-under Arlington Impact girls travel softball team had a strong year by winning multiple competitions, including the annual First Responders Cup.
16. GENERALS ICE HOCKEY
The Washington-Liberty High School club ice hockey team won the Capital Scholastic Hockey League title as the No. 3 seed.
17. WASHINGTON GOLF SWIMMERS
The Washington Golf and Country Club summer swimming team won a seventh straight league title.
18. MARYMOUNT BASEBALL
The Marymount University baseball team won a conference championship and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament.
19. SHAY MONTGOMERY
Yorktown High School girls soccer player Shay Montgomery was chosen as the girls Gatorade Virginia High School Player of the Year.
20. YORKTOWN FOOTBALL
The Yorktown High School football team finished 7-4, won the Liberty District and Arlington County titles, and earned a region playoff berth.
HONORABLE MENTION
* The Yorktown High School golf team twice finished second in the region tournament. Two region events were held in 2021 because the 2020 season was postponed due to COVID.
* Yorktown High School head football coach Bruce Hanson earned career victory No. 275.
*Washington-Liberty High School boys basketball coach Bobby Dobson earned his 300th career win.
* The Bishop O’Connell High School girls soccer team won the Northern Virginia Independent School tourney title.
*To the many other individuals who won district, region and state high-school titles during the 2021 seasons.
