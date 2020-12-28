Beginning in late March, the dominating story of the local sports year was the COVD-19 pandemic, which canceled or postponed so many high-school and youth sports throughout Arlington. Spring, fall and winter high-school seasons were called off or postponed. Many youth leagues were put on hold.
Even with all of those cancellations, there were still a number of significant sports accomplishments in Arlington that make up the Sun Gazette’s annual Top 20 list.
Sure, much will be missing, but following is a list of what the paper’s sports staff ranked as the top 20 achievements from 2020, which were reported in our paper.
1. YORKTOWN SWIM AND DIVE
Led by record-setting and multiple-race winner Victoria Huske, the Yorktown High School girls swimming and diving team won the Liberty District championship, then finished second in both the region and state meets. Huske, a junior, continued her streak of winning every individual high-school race in which she has been a participant.
2. W-L BOYS BASKETBALL
The Washington-Liberty High School boys basketball team enjoyed its best season in years, finishing 16-12, second in the 6D North Region Tournament, qualified for the state tourney, and had a 4-2 record against Arlington rivals Wakefield and Yorktown.
3. WAKEFIELD WRESTLERS
Wakefield High School wrestler Steven Rochard won region and state championships at 152 pounds, and Cameron Queen won a region crown at 160.
4. INDOOR STATE CHAMPIONS
Yorktown High School senior Bowen Shuttleworth and Wakefield senior Isaiah Mefford won Virginia High School League Class 6 boys indoor state track and field championships. Shuttleworth won the 1,000-meter race in 2:33.13. Mefford won the long jump at 22-31/4.
5. ARLINGTON HURRICANES
The Arlington Hurricanes girls age 13-14 flag football team won a national championship, going 3-0 in the playoff round of the competition, after finishing 0-3 in pool play.
6. O’CONNELL GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Bishop O’Connell High School girls basketball team had an eventful season. The squad finished 24-7, took second in the Division I private-school state tournament, won a holiday tourney and advanced to the semifinal of its conference tourney.
7. W-L, WAKEFIELD GYMNASTICS
The Washington-Liberty High School girls gymnastics team won district and region titles, then placed third in the state. The Wakefield High team won a district title, as well.
8. YORKTOWN BOYS BASKETBALL
The No. 3 seed Yorktown High School boys basketball team enjoyed its best season in a few years by finishing 20-6, winning the Liberty District Tournament with a 3-0 record, defeating top seed South Lakes in the title game.
9. MARYMOUNT WOMEN’S HOOPS
The Marymount University women’s basketball team finished its season with a 24-5 record, won the Atlantic East Conference Tournament, went 1-1 in the NCAA Division III tourney and had a 13-game winning streak.
10. ARLINGTON IMPACT SOFTBALL
The Arlington Impact 16-under girls softball team compiled a year-long 61-6 overall record, won five tournaments and at one point was ranked No. 1 in Virginia and among the top-10 nationally.
11. ARLINGTON POST 139
As the No. 5 seed, the Arlington Post 139 American Legion summer baseball team became the Cinderella story of its district tournament by finishing second with a 3-2 record. Arlington’s wins were over the No. 1, 2 and 4 seeds.
12. YORKTOWN WRESTLERS
The Yorktown High School wrestling team went worst-to-first, winning the Liberty District Tournament one year after finishing last in the competition.
13. O’CONNELL SWIM AND DIVE
The Bishop O’Connell High School girls swimming and diving team finished third in the Division I private-school state meet.
14. JACK MOWERY
Washington-Liberty High School swimmer Jack Mowery won multiple races at the district and region meets and placed in the state meet.
15. REBECCA STEWART
Washington-Liberty High School girls track and field athlete Rebecca Stewart won multiple events and placed high in others during multiple indoor meets.
16. ICE HOCKEY
Five months after the match was originally scheduled, Washington-Liberty defeated Yorktown in the annual ice hockey match between county rivals. The match was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
17. MATT SUGHRUE
Arlington golfer Matt Sughrue won the 15th Senior Open of Virginia championship and placed high in other spring and summer events.
18. MARYMOUNT TEAMS
The Marymount University women’s lacrosse and baseball teams were enjoying strong 7-0 and 13-6-1 starts, respectively, when the remainder of the spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
19. NEW BASEBALL FIELD
A new synthetic-turf baseball field was installed at Bishop O’Connell High School, replacing the natural-grass surface, along with new bullpens and all of the fences.
20. SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL
A number of players from Arlington participated in the inaugural eight-team college summertime baseball league, formed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with games played in Vienna.
