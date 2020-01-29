The sports year for 2019 overflowed with competitive events and was filled with numerous athletic achievements, championships and near titles by teams and individuals specific to the Sun Gazette’s Arlington coverage areas.
There were multiple state and region champions and various conference winners in high school, as well as other significant titles won and achievement in other sports.
The following, in no particular order of significance, is a list of what the paper’s sports staff ranked as the top highlights from 2019.
* The Arlington Senior Babe Ruth age 15-under All-Stars won state and region tournament baseball championships to advance to the World Series in Bismark, N.D.
* The unbeaten Yorktown High School girls soccer team finished 24-0-1 with 14 shutouts and won district, region and state championships.
* The Washington-Liberty High School girls volleyball team won district and region tournament titles, then advanced to the state-tournament semifinals.
* The Bishop O’Connell High School girls softball team won an eighth straight Division I state private-school crown.
* Yorktown High School freshman golfer Benjamin Newfield, age 14, shot a 68 to win the 18-hole Class 6 state championship.
* The Washington-Liberty High School girls varsity eight shell won a state crew championship for the first time in 30 years.
* The Bishop O’Connell High School girls cross country team won a Division I state private-school title, with O’Connell sophomore Yakob Kelley win the individual boys state crown.
* The Yorktown High School football team finished 11-2, won the Liberty District championship, then was second in the region tournament.
* The summertime Washington Golf & Country Club diving team won a 22nd straight country club association title.
* Yorktown High School swimmer Victoria Huske won two state championships in record time, setting a national record in the 100 butterfly. She also place high in junior national competitions.
* The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame unveils its movable displays at the Arlington Public Library, with information and photos of all of the inductees.
* The Washington-Liberty High School girls gymnastics team won district and region crowns, then finished fourth in the state.
* The 9-under Arlington Babe Ruth Storm all-star baseball team won a state championship.
* The Marymount University women’s volleyball team won conference regular season and tournament championship to advance to the NCAA Division III national tournament.
* The Arlington Hurricanes age 13-14 girls flag football team won a regional championship to advance to the national competition.
* The Yorktown High School girls field hockey team finished second in region-tournament play to earn a state tourney berth for the first time.
* The Arlington YMCA Angels girls gymnastics team won a level 6 national title.
* The Overlee Flying Fish finished second for the fourth straight year in Division 1 of the summer’s Northern Virginia Swimming League.
* Yorktown High School runner Albert Velikonja won district and region boys cross country titles as well as a 1,600-meters state championship during the outdoor track and field season.
* The Washington-Liberty High School club ice hockey team won its first conference tournament title.
* Longtime Arlington distance running standout Michael Wardian set a world record for running 10 marathons in 10 days in fastest combined time.
* To all other high-school athetes who won individual region or state championship, or placed high in either competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.