Arlington Babe Ruth’s travel program got the 2021 baseball season off to a successful start as the Arlington Storm Black 11-under team steamrolled its way to a championship with a 4-0 record in the third annual Charlottesville March Mayhem Tournament.
The Storm won two seeding games, defeating the Cannons, 12-2, and NOVA Battle, 27-6.
Colt Monticello paced the Storm with a pair of doubles in the 12-4 win and Danny Sullivan led the way with three home runs in the 27-6 rout. Monticello also homered in the 27-6 win, a game in which Arlington had 27 hits.
Arlington blanked Charlottesville, 10-0, in the semifinals. Jones Tallent and Liam Juza combined for a one-hit shutout and Booker Lawson hit a three-run homer.
In the championship game, the Storm defeated the Cannons again, 12-4.
The Cannons jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Storm responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame, and put the game away with five runs in the fourth.
Luca Feden led the way for the Storm with a home run and a double.
Other players for the Storm were Ryan DiVincenzo, John Donahue, Clive Gay, Michael Mastrangelo, Tyler Moss and Jackson Stoneman. Adam DiVincenzo, Will Feden, Neal Lawson and Jones Tallent are the coaches.
