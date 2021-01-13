The highlight for the Washington-Liberty Generals in their first two meets of the swimming and diving season was a rare victory over the Yorktown Patriots in girls action.
The Generals won that high-school meet, 193-122. It was W-L’s first victory over its Arlington rival in at least two decades. The W-L girls also lost to Langley.
Swimmers leading Washington-Liberty in those meets were Claire Mowery, Josie Gieseman, Alexis Lee, Sophia Grabman, Charlie Couture, Isabel Mesa, Alexandra Browne and Alice Bruce,. Ellie Joyce earned a first in diving.
Generals’ coach Kristina Dorville explained that Mowery is back training full-time after a year off and is poised to have a strong season, and that freshman Gieseman had a standout showing in her first high-school competition.
The Washington-Liberty boys lost to Yorktown and Langley.
Leading the W-L swimmers in those meets were Tommy Weber, Carson Silva and Tristen Lee. Weber won three freestyle races and had a second in another event. Silva had wins in the 50 and 100 free and Lee had a victory in the breaststroke and was second in the individual medley.
The Yorktown boys and girls teams each finished 1-1 in their opening meets. The boys defeated W-L and lost to McLean. The girls win was over McLean.
Leading the Yorktown girls was Torri Huske. She broke Mary Kate Reicherter’s school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.0. Huske now has every Yorktown girls school record but the 100 breaststroke, held by Suzanne Dolan.
Yorktown diver Ellie Simmons was second against McLean and third against W-L. For the boys, Yorktown freshman diver Porter Parish also had a second and third.
Yorktown swimmer Lauren Hartel won the girls 500 freestyle in both meets. Yorktown freshman Nolan Dunkel won the boys 50 free and 100 butterfly against McLean and the IM and 500 free against W-L.
* The Wakefield Warriors opened their seasons with the girls team winning two meets against Justice and Marshall and the boys going 1-1 against those squads.
Earning victories for the Wakefield girls were swimmers Yalguun Baterdene, Natalie Kaldahl, Gabriella Young-Smith, Maggie Sughrue and diver Anne Kumashiro. Diver Danielle Sassin performed well with a top finish. Lily Branch swam on winning relays along with Young-Smith, Sughrue and Baterdene.
The relay of Ella Jabo, Alena Dillner, Megan Mazel and Norah Shadrack was second in a race.
For the Wakefield boys, Anthony Doll won multiple races. Other winners were Zach Berner, Tugu Baterdene and Matvei Namakonov. Diver Jack Kumashiro won both meets.
The boys 400 free relay of Joey Madigan, Tug Baterdene, Namakonov and Berner won two races. Aidan Kroon and Jack Nickerson swam well on relays along with Evan Wallin, Doaud Haydadi, Quinn Bryer and Max Cassatt.
