Arlington’s four summer swimming teams in the Northern Virginia Swimming League had a combined losing record of 9-11 this season. It was the first summer since the 2012 campaign that the four had a cumulative losing mark. The combined record in 2012 was 8-10-2, with only the Overlee Flying Fish of Division 1 having a winning mark that year at 4-1.
This summer Overlee also was the only one of the four with a winning mark, at 3-2. Arlington Forest, Dominion Hills and Donaldson Run all finished 2-3.
The foursome had a 10-10 combined record in 2021 and were 11-9 in 2019.
* The season concludes in the Northern Virginia Swimming League on Saturday, July 30 at Orange Hunt pool in Springfield with the individual all-star meet, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Swimmers from Arlington Forest, Dominion Hills, Donaldson Run and Overlee pools will be participating in the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley races.
