Arlington resident Mac Marsh had another strong showing by winning two races and being on two winning relays at another big recent and multi-team swimming and diving meet.
At the Washington Metro Championships in Maryland, the Gonzaga College High School senior won the boys 50 freestyle in 20.51 seconds, then was first in the 100 free in 44.69.
Marsh, who will swim in college at Cornell University, swam the third leg of Gonzaga’s winning medley relay (1:30.28) and the first leg of the first place 400 free relay (3:03.18).
His effort helped the Gonzaga boys finish second in the meet.
Marsh swims during the summer for the Arlington Knights of Columbus team, where he holds numerous team records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.