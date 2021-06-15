Those whispers have become reality.
When Torri Huske was becoming an accomplished freshman performer for the Yorktown High School team back in 2018, her coaches began explaining in off-the-record comments about how much talent and how much potential the swimmer possessed. If she continued to improve, they said, Huske could one day become an Olympic swimmer for the United States' women’s team. Keep an eye on her, they urged.
On the night of June 14, those once whispers became reality.
The 18-year-old senior Huske, whose Yorktown High School class will graduate on June 18, qualified for the games by winning the 100-meter butterfly finals at the U.S. trials in Omaha, Neb. ,in 55.66, close to the world-record time of 55.48.
The night before, Huske, who will swim in college at Stanford University, won her 100 butterfly semifinal race in a new American record time of 55.78.
“She let it go and gained a lot of confidence that she belonged in a big event like that from that semifinal race,” Yorktown High School head swimming coach Torey Ortmayer said.
Huske could qualify for the Olympic Games in as many as seven other events, including relays.
She is the second Yorktown swimmer in school history to qualify for the Olympics, with gold medalist Tom Dolan the other.
“Torri is totally ready for this competition in every aspect and she is locked in,” Ortmayer said a couple of days before the Olympic trials began. “We are expecting her to do well.”
On the evening of June 9, the night before Huske left for the U.S. Olympic trials on an early-morning flight, she received the annual Sportsmanship award in girls high-school swimming given by the Better Sports Club of Arlington. Huske was unable to attend the outdoor banquet on a hot and humid night on the Barcroft Park baseball field.
Ortmayer said with the hot weather conditions, Huske was advised not to attend to save energy.
For the Yorktown team during her four-year high-school swimming career, Huske never lost an individual race. She set numerous records in district, region and state competitions, helped Yorktown accomplish much as a team, including the 2021 Class 6 state championship, and set national high-school swimming records.
In all, Huske became maybe the most accomplished female swimmer in the history of the Virginia High School League’s state competitions.
“Torri has had as good of a high-school career as anyone has had in any sport,” Ortmayer said.
Huske also could attempt to qualify for the Olympics in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 200 butterfly, 100 free and 50 free.
