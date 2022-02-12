Arlington resident Mac Marsh won two races and swam on two record-breaking and winning relays for the Gonzaga College High School boys team at the recent Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim & Dive League Championships (WMPSSDL) at the University of Maryland.
In individual races, Marsh won the 50 freestyle in 20.43 and was first in the 100 free in 44.88. He was the only boys swimming in the meet to win two races.
His time In the 50 free broke a team record and his time In the 100 free tied the meet mark.
In relays, Marsh anchored the winning 200 medley race (1:30.02) and swam the opening leg on the first-place 200 free relay (1:22.25). Both times broke various records.
Marsh, who will swim in college at Cornell University, helped Gonzaga win the boys title with 485 points.
Marsh has been a player on the Arlington Post 139 American Legion baseball team the past two summers. He also swims during the summer for the Arlington Knights of Columbus team.
