Two years later, Mac Marsh picked up where he left off by winning three more races at the recent Colonial Swimming League’s individual all-star meet.
At this summer’s meet, held in Loudoun County, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels’ senior swimmer won the freestyle (24.12,) the breaststroke (29.5) and the individual medley (58.25) in the boys 15-18 age division. Those times were all new team records.
In 2019 at the boys 13-14 division at the all-star meet, Marsh won the free, breast and butterfly races. The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic. Marsh also won three races at the 2015 and 2017 all-star meets.
Over the years, Marsh has been a multiple-age and event team record hold for the Holy Mackerels, usually winning two or more races per meet.
Marsh attends Gonzaga College High School and will be one of captains of the swim team this upcoming winter season. He also swims for the Arlington Aquatic Club and has been a high-school baseball player, and this summer and last was a baseball player for the American Legion Arlington Post 139 team.
His playing time for Post 139 was limited this season because of an injury.
Next spring, Marsh will focus on swimming, because he will swim in college at Cornell University.
Other winners for the Knights of Columbus at this summer’s all-star meet were Azmerea Gebre in the girls 13-14 individual medley (1:11.05) and Alexandra Browne in the girls 15-18 IM (1:09.02).
Finishing second for the Holy Mackerels were John Parfomak (13-14 boys free), Gebre (13-14 girls breast) and Ashley Deabler (15-8 girls fly).
Arriam Gebre (11-12 girls breast and IM) and Deabler (free and back) each had two third-place finishes for the Knights of Columbus. Also third were Browne (breast), Parfomak (backstroke), Joseph Bellino (13-14 boys free) and Azmera Gebre (13-14 girls free).
For the Fort Myer Squids at the all-star meet, Diego Ramos and Daniel Ramos each won two events and finished second in a third.
Diego won the boys 11-12 IM (1:09.56) and breast (36.48) and was second in the free. Daniel won the 9-10 IM (1:29.87) and fly (16.43) and was second in the free.
Travis Lee for Fort Myer was third in the boys 9-10 back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.