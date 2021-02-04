The Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots had multiple winners and top finishers at the Liberty District girls and boys swimming and diving championships.
There were no team scores kept in the high-school meets this year. The Yorktown girls were the unoffcial winner.
“We now have a chance to do well at the regional and state competitions as well,” Yorktown coach Torey Ortmayer said.
Leading the Yorktown girls were double winners Torri Huske in the 200 individual medley (1:58.79) and 100 butterfly (51.34) and Caroline Burgeson in the 100 freestyle (52.18) and 100 backstroke (58.19).
The 200 medley relay (1:48.45) and 200 free relay (1:35.84) won and Lauren Hartel was second in the 200 and 500 free races. Also, Bridget Morris Larkin was second in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the IM, Lauren Patouros third in the 500 free, Rachel Conley third in the fly, Ashley Gregory fourth in the 500 free, Grace Jansen fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the fly and Emily Larsen fourth in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 free.
Leading the W-L girls was Ellie Joyce’s victory in diving (431.05 points), Claire Mowery’s first in the 50 free (24.28) and third in the 100 free and the second by the medley relay.
Also, Alexis Lee was second in the back and sixth in the IM, Sophia Grabman third in the breast, Alexis Bonfield fifth in the IM, Alexandra Brown fifth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free, and Sadie Smith fourth in diving.
Leading the Yorktown boys was double winner and freshman Nolan Dunkel in the fly (49.89, district record) and back (50.56, school record) and the winning 200 free relay (1:30.13).
Yorktown’s Jack Carmen was second in the IM and third in the breast, Jack Tsuchitani took fourth in the 50 free and Luke Aslaksen fourth in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 free.
For the Washington-Liberty boys, Evan Brown won the diving (422.4), Tommy Weber was third in the 200 free and Cooper Donovan fourth in the 500 free.
* For the Wakefield Warriors in the boys National District swimming and diving championships, Anthony Doll was a double winner in the 500 freestyle (4:49.67) and 200 free (1:46.17) to lead the way.
Also for the Wakefield boys, Matvei Namakonov was second in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, Zach Berner was third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 individual medley, Tugu Bat-Erdene was fifth in the 100 butterfly, Jack Nickerson had two sixth-place finishes and Jhonny Merritt was third in diving.
For the Wakefield girls, Natalie Kaldahl was second in the IM and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, Gabriella Young-Smith was second in the 500 free and fifth in the IM, Margaret Sughrue placed third in the back and seventh in the fly, Yalguun Baterdene took third in the 200 free, and Anne Kumashiro was third in diving.
