The Overlee Flying Fish lost for the first time this season, falling to the visiting Tuckahoe Tigers, 214-206, July 10 in Northern Virginia Swimming League Division 1 action.
With the loss, Overlee (3-1) is in a tie for second place with the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks. Overlee swims at Chesterbrook in the final regular-season meet for each team, which both trail first-place Tuckahoe (4-0).
Against Tuckahoe, Overlee had a 48-42 lead after the initial freestyle races, and the score was close the rest of the way. Tuckahoe led by six points entering the relays.
The relays were a seesaw affair with the teams trading punches all through the age groups. The meet came down to the final relay - the girls mixed-age 200 free. Tuckahoe jumped out to an early lead and held the advantage until the final swimmers entered the fray. At the end, Tuckahoe was able to barely hold off the charge of the Overlee 15-18 swimmer to claim victory.
Double race winners for Overlee were Frederick Papadopoulos, Samantha Bravery, Charlie Hartman and Billy Weber. Single winners for Overlee were Vikas Gonzalez, Grace Callahan, Emmett Cocker, Moira Kinsella, Evan Ingraham, Anna Sullivan, McKinley Busen and Kate Bailey.
In the meet, 14-year-old Weber swam up in the 15-18 boys breaststroke, won the event and lowered his 13-14 team record to 31.87. The time also was a pool record in the 13-14 age group.
In the 15-18 girls butterfly, Bailey lowered her team record and broke the pool record with a time of 28.75.
Earlier in the week, Overlee won the Division 1 relay carnival with 202 points. Host Chesterbrook finished second with 180.
* In Division 8 of the NVSL on July 10, the Dominion Hills Warriors (3-1) lost a first-place showdown to the Dunn Loring Dolphins, 218-202 in July 10 action.
Double race winners for Dominion Hills were Anna LeNard, Asher Langsdale, Cooper McComis, Alex Munoz and Gavin Simpson. Single winners were Eliza Woodward, Alaina Desautels, Emily Larsen, Samantha Singmaster, Emma Deering, Vivian Fatouros, Lauren Fatouros, Matild Macskasi, Sarah Newman, Griffin Langsdale and Alex Moustafa.
At the Division 8 relay carnival, host Dominion Hills finished a close second with 188 points. Dunn Loring won with 192.
* In Division 9, the Arlington Forest Tigers (0-4) lost to visiting Fairfax Station, 226-189, in NVSL action July 10
For Arlington Forest, double race winners were Natalie Martin, John Galanes, Wesley Klapmust and Eli Martin. Single winners were Caleb Saunders, Jack Nickerson, Ryan Foshay, Eleanor Fox, Margaret Yingling, Savannah Lehman, Emily Gallion and Avery Lehman.
At the Division 9 relay carnival, Arlington Forest finished fifth with 144 points Great Falls pool. South Run won with 178.
* In Red Division action of the Colonial Swimming League, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels (1-2-1) lost to visiting Ashburn Village, 229.5-221.5, July 10.
For the Holy Mackerels, triple winners were Arriam Gebre and Mac Marsh. Joey Bellino, Azmera Gebre, Scarlett Gray and Johnny Parformak were double winners. Single winners were Audrey Conway and Walker Moore.
Azmera Gebre broke the team record for the 13-14 girls breaststroke.
The 3-14 girls medley relay of Gray, Gebre, Leila Bodner and Mary Frances Hecmanczuk lowered its team record. The mixed-age girls freestyle relay of Arriam Gebre, Audrey Conway, Azmera Gebre and Alexandra Browne lowered its team record.
* In the White Division of the Colonial Swimming League, the Fort Myer Squids (0-3) lost to Chinquapin, 266.5-176.5, July 10.
Diego Ramos won four races for Fort Myer. Winning two each were Evelyn Logsdon, Clara McCarthy and Sasha Taylor. Single winners were Anders Smith, Sean Lombardi, Miranda Holt, Ava M Nguyen, Aubrey Larson, Sydney Payne and Eloise Wright.
Regular-season meets end on Saturday, July 17 for Arlington teams in the various leagues.
NVSL DIVING ROUNDUP: The Overlee pool summer diving team won its initial home meet of the 2021 season, defeating Truro, 39-32, in Division I action of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Overlee improved to 2-1 and is tied for second place with Dunn Loring.
In the freshman girls category for Overlee, CeceliaYen finished first with Elizabeth Deegan second and Anni Buczek third. In freshman boys, Archer Kouhestani was second.
In junior girls, Overlee’s Georgie Malko won and Maren Akst was third. In junior boys, Haynes Deegan was third.
In intermediate girls, Overlee’s Stella Barclay won and Sophie Deegan was second. In intermediate boys, Nate Cohen was second.
In senior girls, Overlee’s Michayla Eisenberg won and Libby Moir was third.
In senior boys, Overlee’s Chris Cobey was second.
Overlee’s next dual meet is July 13 at Sideburn Run (0-3) in Fairfax.
In Division III, Arlington’s Donaldson Run has a 2-1 record and is tied for second place, and Arlington Forest is 0-3.
In Division IV, Arlington’s Dominion Hills is 1-2.
* In other summer diving news, a number of Arlington divers have qualified for USA Diving Nationals later this month. They are Ellie Joyce (Dominion Hills and rising Washington-Liberty High School junior), Michayla Eisenberg (Overlee and Flint Hill School rising sophomore), Cecelia Yen (Overlee and and Swanson Middle School rising sixth-grader) and Evan Brown (Kent Gardens pool and rising Washington-Liberty senior).
