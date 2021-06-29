The Dominion Hills Warriors and Overlee Flying Fish each improved to 2-0 with victories in Northern Virginia Swimming League action June 26.
Dominion Hills downed host Sully Station, 222.5-192.5, in a Division 8 meet and Overlee topped visiting Highlands Swim, 245-175.
For Dominion Hills in its victory, race winners were Alexandra Pastinica, Asher Langsdale, Anna LeNard, Emily Larsen, Eliza Woodward, Nicholas Clinger, Heili Shattuck, Emma Deering, Jancsii Aldonas, Matild Macskasi, Henry Smith, Caris Schwartz, Sarah Newman, Juliet Clinger, Asher Langsdale, Anna LeNard, Alaina Desautels and Clara Smith.
The girls 15-18 medley relay of Deering, Newman, Larsen and Lauren Fatouros set a new record of 2:11.45.
Overlee had a big lead of 59-31 after the initial freestyle races and cruised to victory. Double winners for Overlee were Samantha Bravery, Violet Mullen, George Cocker, Evan Ingraham, Grace Callahan, McKinley Busen, Sully Portner and Billy Weber. Single winners were Vikas Gonzalez, Ryan York, Kate Bailey, Charlie Hartman, Alexis Lee, Everett Brady-Falik, Stella Mullen, Grant Hartman, Chris Kinsella and Claire Cocker, who won the butterfly in the girls 8-under age group as a 6-year-old.
Weber broke the Overlee pool and team record in the 13-14 breaststroke with a time of 31.90.
* The Donaldson Run Thunderbolts (0-2) lost to defending champion Chesterbrook, 212-208, in an NVSL Division 1 meet June 26.
For the Thunderbolts, double race winners were Miles Ledford, James Madden, Ellie Wertzler, Daniel Brooks, Lila Sherman, Charlie Greenwood and Grace Jansen. Single winners were Diya Redburn, Mitchell Robinson, Conor Michalowski, Seb Colvin, Nora Sherman, Colin Clark, Rachel Conley and Sean Conley.
Sherman set a team record in the girls 11-12 backstroke (32.64). Brooks set a mark in the 15-18 back (27.14). The 13-14 girls medley relay set a record (59.93), and the boys 15-18 boys medley set a new mark of 1:50.5.
* The Arlington Forest Tigers (0-2) lost in an NVSL Division 9 meet to Great Falls, 214-206, June 26.
Double race winners for the Tigers were John Galanes, Alexander Hans, Bella Foshay, Savannah Lehman and Addison Hans. Singles winners were Evan Dickey, Eli Martin, Miller Mohr, Wesley Klapmust, Jack Nickerson, Dylan Tallis, Natalie Martin, Emily Gallion and Sophia Canny.
* In Colonial Swimming League action, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels tied the Franklin Farm Froggers in Herndon, 222-222.
Triple winners for the Holy Mackerels were Mac Marsh and Johnny Parfomak. Arriam Gebre and Azmera Gebre were double winners and single winners were Nick Bartl, Lukas Black, Alexandra Browne, Will Coleman, Scarlett Gray, Ryan Hearne, Brianna Jordan, Tommy Keane, Finn Lapham, and Kasper Parfomak.
Azmera Gebre broke a team record in the 13-14 girls individual medley and Mac Marsh lowered his team record in the 15-18 boys butterfly. The 15-18 girls medley relay and the girls mixed-aged freestyle relay broke team records.
