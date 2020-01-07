In an all-Arlington high-school swimming and diving showdown, the Yorktown Patriots swept the Washington-Liberty Generals, the girls winning 186-129 and the boys 184-130. Yorktown also swept West Potomac, the girls winning 229-85 and the boys, 164-151.
“Both teams are looking good,” Yorktown coach Torey Ortmayer said. “We have a group of very strong divers on the boys side that will give us a big boost. We have a number of younger girls swimmers who have taken big steps forward.”
Some of the Yorktown swimmers and divers who have won events so far this season are Victoria Huske, Natalie English, Grace Jansen, K.J. Morris-Larkin, Bridget Morris-Larkin, Ellie Simmons, Ashley Deabler, Max Nagle, Daniel Brooks, Jack Carman, Henry Rehr, Rayce Winn, Lauren Hartel and Mary Kate Reicherter.
* For the Washington-Liberty Generals in recent action, the boys lost to Lake Braddock and the girls won.
For the W-L boys (2-2), Jack Mowery was a double winner. Single winners were Sean Conley, Adi Kambhampaty, Tommy Weber and Evan Brown in diving. Conley, Kambhampaty, Mowery and Carson Silva teamed to win both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
For the W-L girls (2-2), double winners were Alexis Bonfield and Alexandra Browne. Single winners were Claire Mowery and Marian Zottola. The Generals won all three relays. Members of the relays were Bonfield, Mowery, Browne, Sophia Grabman, Alice Bruce, Mari Zottola, Mia Zottola and Elyse Hartmann.
Washington-Liberty defeated Herndon and T.C. Williams in other boys meets and the W-L girls lost to Herndon and defeated T.C.
