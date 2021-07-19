Of the four Arlington teams in the Northern Virginia Swimming League, the Dominion Hills Warriors (4-1) earned the highest finish with a second in Division 8.
The Warriors capped their 2021 regular-season summer schedule with a 285-135 home victory over Fox Mill Woods on July 17. The runner-up finish was Dominion Hills’ second in three seasons, going 3-2 in Division 7 in 2018.
The Warriors’ lone loss this season was to champion Dunn Loring (5-0), by a close 218-202 outcome.
In the meet against Fox Mill Woods, double race winners for the Warriors were Anna LeNard, Asher Langsdale, Griffin Langsdale, Cooper McComis and Gavin Simpson. Single winners were Rylan Youngdahl, Kiley Youngdahl, Samson Myers, Nicholas Clinger, John Aldonas, Henry Smith, John Richard, Emily Larsen, Griffin Fahle, Lily Woodward, Emma Deering, Juliet Schwarz, Louise Ax, Lauren Fatouros, Eliza Woodward and Sarah Newman.
* The Overlee Flying Fish (3-2) finished third in Division 1 of the NVSL this summer.
Overlee lost to the host and second-place Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks (4-1) on July 17 in its final regular-season meet by a 239-181 score.
Overlee finished second in Division 1 to Chesterbrook the past four seasons, with the 2020 campaign not held because of the pandemic.
In this year’s meet against Chesterbrook, Overlee started fast by winning nine of 10 freestyle races and building a lead of 34 points. However, Chesterbrook turned the tables in backstroke, winning nine of the 10 races to build a four-point lead. Chesterbrook stretched its lead in the breaststroke by outscoring Overlee 54-36. The butterfly events were nearly evenly matched.
Double winners for Overlee were Vikas Gonzalez, Samantha Bravery, McKinley Busen, Evan Ingraham, Kate Bailey and Billy Weber. Single winners were Brian Kinsella, George Cocker, Grace Callahan, Moira Kinsella, Anna Sullivan, Sophia Grabman, Grant Hartman, Ryan York and Tommy Weber.
In the 13-14 boys free, Ingraham again broke the Overlee team record with a time of 25.14.
* The Donaldson Run Thunderbolts finished with a respectable 2-3 record in the difficult Division 1 of the NVSL this season.
Donaldson Run won its final regular-season meet over visiting and winless Dowden Terrace (0-5) by a 292-128 score July 17.
The Thunderbolts were competing in Division 1 for the first time since 2007 when the team finished 1-4. Its three losses this season were against the division’s long-time perennial powers Chesterbrook, Overlee and Tuckahoe. The loss to Chesterbrook only was by four points.
Also, Donaldson Run, which has stricter boundary restrictions for its membership than the other Division 1 teams, finished tied for third with regular-season champion Tuckahoe in the divisional relay carnival.
The team’s other victory was over Highlands Swim Club.
Against Dowden Terrace, double race winners for the Thunderbolts were Colin Clark, James Madden, Lila Epstein, Lila Sherman, Charlie Greenwood, Sean Conley, Miles Ledford and Rachel Conley. Single winners were Will McCool, Jack Ezzeddin, Daniel Brooks, Conor Michaelowski, Ana Schnell, Seb Colvin, Nora Sherman, Livy Jane Abbey, Mikey Maloney, Keegan Clark, Hayden Hill, Taylor McDonnell, Mitchell Robinson and Evie Maloney.
Conley broke the boys’ 15-18 backstroke record with a time of 26.87. The girls 11-12 medley team broke a 20-year-old record with a time of 1:03.97.
With the 2-3 record, there is a good chance Donaldson Run will remain in Division 1 next summer.
* In NVSL Division 9 action July 13, the meet for the Arlington Forest Tigers (0-4) against host Mosby Woods (1-3) was not held because of COVID issues with the home team.
There was virtual scoring held for the meet, but those results have not been posted on the league’s Website.
* In the highest Red Division of the Colonial Swimming League, the host Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels (2-2-1) defeatd the Burke Centre Penguins, 246-205, in a July 17 meet to fnish in third place.
For the Holy Mackerels in the win, Mac Marsh and Johnny Parfomak were triple winners. Double winners were Arriam Gebre, Azmera Gebre and Brianna Jordan. Joey Bellina, Conor Bouda, Alexandra Browne, Nicholas Cecil, Alyona Herrmann, Walker Moore, and Kasper Parfomak were single winners.
Azmera Gebre lowered her team record in the 13-14 girls breaststroke and Marsh lowered his team team record in the 15-18 boys freestyle, and broke a team record in the 15-18 boys breast.
The 13-14 girls medley relay lowered their team record.
* In the White Division of the Colonial Swimming League in a July 17 meet, the visiting Fort Myer Squids (1-3) defeated Ashburn Farms 225-218.
Multiple race winners for the Squids were Zach Berner, Travis Lee, Diego Ramos, Aubrey Larson, Clara MCCarthy and Evelyn Logsdon. Single winners were Ava Nguyen-Viet, Emory Loughry, Kaitlin St. Pierre, Claire Hystad, Maya Ramos, Eloise Wright, Willa McCarthy, Anders Smith, Grant Loughry, Kaden Carpenter, Jack O’Rubin and Miles Wright.
With the regular season concluded in both leagues, teams now participate in divisional and all-star competitions July 24 and 31.
The NVSL all-star meet is at Springfield pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.