In boys lacrosse and girls soccer, the Yorktown Patriots had reached the championship matches of the 6D North Region high-school tournaments when the week began, and the Washington-Liberty Generals had advanced to semifinals in region girls softball action.
* In girls soccer, Yorktown (17-1-1) was 2-0 in the region tournament, having blanked the Centreville Wildcats, 4-0, in the first round, then the Langley Saxons, 2-0, in the semifinals.
The team is unbeaten in 18 straight matches.
Yorktown was scheduled to play the Oakton Cougars (14-3) in the championship match. Oakton entered the final with five wins in a row. The Cougars earlier had lost to Yorktown, 5-0, in a regular-season match.
In the region win over Centreville, Shay Montgomery scored three goals and Evelyn Casadaban had the other. Against Langley, Ellie Simmons, on a penalty kick, and Moira Flynn, off of a corner kick, scored the goals, and Talia Agrillo had an assist.
Montgomery was fouled and taken down in the goalie’s box, leading to Simmons’ penalty kick.
* The Yorktown boys (15-3) were 2-0 in the region lacrosse tournament, routing Oakton, 12-1, in the first round, then downing Centreville, 12-9, in the semifinals for the team’s eighth win in a row.
In the win over Centreville, Yorktown was led by Jack Martinez with four goals and an assist, Hudson Greene had three goals and two assists and Connor Kaetzel added two goals and three assists.
Also for the Patriots, Will Hock had a goal and one assist, Miles Fang had a goal and won 11 faceoffs, Garrett Wing had two assists, Patrick Ferguson had six ground balls and Vinnie Spoildoro five, and goalie Hayden Whittington made five saves.
In the rout of Oakton, Greene scored three goals, Kaetzel and Tyler Randels two each, Wing had a goal and two assists and Nathan Graves had a goal and one assist. Ferguson had a goal and four ground balls, Fang gathered six ground balls and won seven faceoffs and Whittington made seven saves.
Yorktown was scheduled to play the Madison Warhawks in the region final, a team the Patriots defeated, 9-5, during the regular season.
NOTE: Yorktown entered the region lacrosse final having won four straight post-season tournaments, including this season’s Liberty District competition with a 2-0 record with wins over McLean and Langley. In the 14-6 win over Langley in the final, Kaetzel scored six goals, Wing three and Green two. Ferguson added a goal and seven ground balls.
* In region-tournament softball, Washington-Liberty defeated Centreville, 4-2, in the first round and was scheduled to play the Madison Warhawks in the semifinals. The same two teams met in last year’s region semis when W-L won in an upset en route to winning the region championship.
Against Centreville, Washington-Liberty (13-7) scored all four runs in the third inning and pitcher Emilie Doty did the rest on the mound for the Generals.
Doty struck out 12, walked two, allowed seven hits and one earned run to get the victory.
The Generals had 11 hits, with Caitlin Miller having three hits, including a double, and one RBI. Doty doubled and had two RBI, and Bridget Bartz also doubled. Ava Lansbury had two hits and one RBI.
* Also in region-tournament softball, the Yorktown Patriots’ season ended with an 11-1 first-round loss to the Madison Warhawks.
One of Yorktown’s two hits was a solo homer by Audrey Pocrass. Eleni Guerrera had the other hit.
