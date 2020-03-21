There are only unknowns at this point, but various thoughts and hopes certainly exist and are circulating from local high-school coaches regarding what might occur if students return to classes and the high-school springtime sports season begins sometime in mid April or later.
One idea is only district or conference games would be played in a shortened regular season. Following would be some type of maybe an abbreviated playoff format for district, region and state tournaments.
The regular season for some teams could include three games a week, if enough umpires and referees can be secured.
If students don’t return to school until May, then the thinking is the spring sports season will be cancelled. Most school jurisdictions have been closed since March 13 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
With schools closed, teams are not allowed to hold practices, but many players are working out and trying to keep in shape and sharp on their own. Some are organizing pickup games or visiting softball and baseball batting cages.
Yorktown High baseball coach John Skaggs said it’s hard not to be working with his players, especially after practicing for a couple of weeks prior to the shutdown.
“We were ready to go and thought we could have another good season,” Skaggs said. “Now, you just don’t know. Will we start again, and when?”
Skaggs said his players are doing what they can to stay sharp.
A number of attractive events have already been missed and likely won’t be rescheduled if the season resumes.
An all-Arlington boys soccer match between the Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals was the season opener for both teams, which are coached by the Carrasquillo brothers – Jimmy of W-L and Eddie of Wakefield.
The much-anticipated first few games for the defending state champion Yorktown Patriots girls soccer team were not played.
