It used to be that varsity high-school sports teams in Arlington didn’t enjoy much post-season good fortune during the various fall public-school campaigns beyond district-tournament competitions.
Results, though, have been different the past two seasons, as county squads and individual athletes collectively have had big success, with multiple championships or top finishes.
In girls volleyball, the Washington-Liberty Generals this fall have won a region championship for the first time in program history, also earning their first state-tourney berth.
In girls field hockey, the Yorktown Patriots emerged in the playoffs to finish second in the region tournament, also earning a state berth, losing in the first round. Washington-Liberty and the Wakefield Warriors also played in the region tournament.
Cross country runners have had significant success this season and last. Yorktown runners placed first and second in region boys and girls meets for two straight years. Albert Velikonja won the boys region crown for the second year in a row, and Piper Dean has been second in the girls race for two straight falls. Yorktown’s Anna Macon Corcoran has had top finishes in 2018 and ’19.
A year ago, the Washington-Liberty girls squad (then Washington-Lee) ran to the region team title.
In golf, Yorktown’s Benjamin Newfield carded a 68 to win the 18-hole Class 6 state championship this fall after placing high in the region tourney. As a team, Yorktown was fourth in the region.
In girls golf, Washington-Liberty’s Kaiya Mitchell played in the state open for a third year in a row.
In football, the Wakefield Warriors and Yorktown won district championships and earned region berths.
There were other fall successes this season and last, but these listed are some of the top accomplishments, with more still possible.
