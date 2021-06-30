There are only four Arlington teams in the 17 division Northern Virginia Swimming League, so those squads don’t meet often during competition.
However, one of those every-so-often all-Arlington NVSL showdowns will occur Saturday morning, July 3 at 9 a.m. in Division 1 action when the Overlee Flying Fish (2-0) host the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts (0-2).
The teams last met in 2007, when each also was in Division 1 that season. Overlee won big, 281-121.
Overlee, which has been in Division 1 every season since 1961, is expected to win again. Donaldson Run has been in Division 1 five times, the last in 2007, after being moved up after winning Division 2 with a 5-0 record the previous summer.
The Thunderbolts finished 1-4 in Division 1 in 2007, dropped to Division 2 in 2008 and didn’t return to the top division until this year. That was the result of winning Division 3 in 2019 with a 5-0 record.
The two other Arlington teams in the NVSL are the 0-2 Arlington Forest Tigers of Division 9 this summer and the 2-0 Dominion Hills Warriors of Division 8. Those teams have met in recent years, the last in 2019, when they were in the same divisions.
This Saturday morning July 3, Dominion Hills hosts Greenbriar (2-0) in a showdown for first place, and Arlington Forest entertains 2-0 South Run, each at 9 a.m.
