The Yorktown High School girls and boys lacrosse teams and the Washington-Liberty High boys track and field squad already have won Liberty District tournament championships in recent days. In the next few days, a number of other Arlington varsity teams will have the opportunity to do the same in multiple sports.
In baseball at 6:30 p.m. May 20, the Yorktown Patriots will play on the road against the McLean Highlanders in the tourney championship clash.
In boys soccer, Washington-Liberty hosts the Yorktown Patriots in the final at 5 p.m. on May 20.
In girls soccer, Yorktown plays for the title, as well, at Yorktown, May 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Then on Monday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. the Washington-Liberty girls softball team plays at the McLean Highlanders in the Liberty District finals.
