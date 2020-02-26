The divisions are finalized for the 2020 summertime diving season of the Northern Virginia Swimming League, which includes four Arlington teams.
The season begins Tuesday night, June 23 with the regular season lasting five weeks ending July 21, capped by an individual all-star meet in early August.
Regular season meets are held on Tuesday nights.
Returning to Division 1 this summer is Overlee, which finished with a 2-2-1 record in 2019.
Arlington Forest falls one spot to Division 3, after a 1-3-1 mark in Division 2 in 2019, and Donaldson Run moves up to Division 3 after winning Division 4 with a 4-1 record last summer.
Dominion Hills climbs one spot to Division 4 after placing second in Division 5 in 2019 with a 4-1 record.
Donaldson Run will host the July 26 divisional competition, which precedes the all-start meet.
The individual all-star meet of various age divisions is on Sunday, August 2 and will last all day at Great Falls pool in Great Falls.
The are many more swimming teams in the NVSL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.