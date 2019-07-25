The summer season for travel baseball players age 12 and younger wrapped recently with the Doc Bonaccorso Summer Classic, otherwise known as the “Doc B,” named for a longtime Arlington coach.

There were 27 teams from Virginia, Maryland and D.C. participating on fields in Arlington with temperatures sweltering.

The tournament directors adjusted schedules to move games away from the mid-day heat, built in frequent water and shade breaks for players and umpires, and set up popular misting stations. A popular vendor was snow cone maker Mobile Snowballs.

In all, 49 games in five age groups were played to decide the champion teams in the 8-year-old to 12-year-old divisions.

In those championship games:

12-under: The Arlington Babe Ruth Storm Black defeated Kidball Baseball, 9-5, in the wood-bat tourney on Barcroft Field No. 1.

11-under: The Arlington Babe Ruth Storm Black downed the McLean Dirt Devils, 12-6, at Barcroft Field No. 4.

10-under: The Arlington Babe Ruth Storm Black blanked the ATB Arsenal Blue, 10-0, on Barcroft No. 3.

9-under: The Friendship Senators and DC Dynasty were locked in a 1-0 battle before thunder suspended play.

8-under: The Arlington Babe Ruth Storm topped the Pioneer Legends, 2-1. at Greenbrier No. 1.