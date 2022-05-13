There are no boys’ gymnastics teams in the local Arlington high schools, but the county does have a strong team called the Arlington Tigers.
At recent regional and national meets a number of Tigers – who practice at the Barcroft Sports and Fitness Center – enjoyed strong showings in those competitions.
At nationals in Michigan, the Tigers’ Will Terzaken won the Level 8 juniors championship. Jairo Hansen was eighth at Level 9, and Max Eichers was third on the vault and 10th in the all-around at Level 7.
One of those leading the way at recent state and region competitions for the Tigers was Charles Morrison at Level 4. He was first on the vault and horizontal bar, second on the parallel bars and third on the floor exercise. Overall, he placed second in the all-around. Kris Martelli was second on the pommel horse and bars and third in the all-around.
Also at Level 4, Diego Fernandez won the vault, took second on the rings and third on the horizontal bars, to finish second in the all-around.
At Level 8, Terzaken was second in the all-around, thanks to finishing second on the rings, vault and bars.
At Level 6, Evan Virtue won the all-around thanks to placing first on the horse, rings and vault, second on the parallel bars, second on the horizontal bar and third on the floor. Mark Bjorn was second on the floor and horse and third on the parallel bars to earn second in the all-around.
At Level 5, Grey Geeson was third in the all-around. He won the parallel bars, was second on the horizontal bar and third on the vault. Rocco Giambalvo won the floor and horizontal bar, was second on the horse and won the all-around. Jack Ezzelle won the horse and parallel bars, was third on the vault and second in the all-around. Elijah Gimenez was second on the floor, third on the horse and horizontal bar and third in the all-around.
Alan Glosh was another contributor for the Tigers.
