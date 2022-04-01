Ripken Baseball, a leader in youth-sports events, announced it has partnered with Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, to bring 12 free baseball clinics to players ages 7 to 14 in six states, including Virginia.
One clinic will be Thursday, April 14 in Arlington beginning at 5 p.m. at a site to be determined.
Players can expect to work on fielding, hitting and throwing with Ripken Baseball instructors. Participants will receive a Sheetz treat, fruit and a giveaway.
Parents can preregister at www.ripkenbaseball.com/sheetz.
